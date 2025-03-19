Trump Is Race Baiting Black America For Hopes of Violence, But Here's Why We Won't Take the Bait

Ever since Donald Trump moseyed back into office in January, his administration’s every move has seemingly been geared toward goading Black folks to come outside and fight. Every attempt they make to rid the government of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts just screams code for “Get these N-words up outta here” (despite the fact that we’re, like, last in line for groups to benefit from DEI).

Thing is, we know what happens if we do come out to fight. And we’re not going for the bait.

Earlier this month, pressure from Republicans to paint over the massive Black Lives Matter mural in Washington D.C., lest the district get its federal funding cut, scared Mayor Muriel Bowser into doing just that. But we didn’t march.

Also earlier this month, the New York Times released a list of words disappearing in the federal government during it’s assault on all things “woke,” which includes the word “Black.” Infuriating stuff, but not a sign was raised out in these streets.

Just this week, the Trump administration — clearly operating on Jim Crow Time — decided to remove the ban on “segregated facilities” that’s been in place since some of y’all’s grandparents were kids to prevent things like “whites only” water fountains being a legal thing. Do you see any roads being blocked off with protests...? I don’t.

Nah, we’re not taking to the streets this time around. Look no further than this white lady on TikTok who calls herself the “Laughing Lawyer” going viral for her pleas to “stand up” and “march” on the front lines to keep Black folks’ rights to exist in, y’know, the 21st century.

Even though she insists in her video that white folks need to head up the charge this time, Black folks in her comments are letting her know that we, without qualification, are sitting this one out.

You see, we recognize that if we step out and protest again, the Trump administration — which had zero problem with the Nazi salute getting tossed out twice at its inauguration — will pop out and start whacking us upside the head in a manner that we didn’t have to worry about with presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Back in 2020, when police killed George Floyd and jump-started a movement, so many companies sided with BLM. Pizza Hut made a statement. Walmart took a stand. Even Wrangler Jeans (I’m willing to bet that not even 5% of the Black American population has even tried on a pair of these jeans) felt the need to make a statement.

But now, private companies are capitulating to Trump’s administration by rolling back their DEI policies, and Black folks are simply catching the vibes — we know that it’s dangerous to kick up a fuss out here right now while we’re just trying to eke out a living amid the assault on federal jobs. (Working for the government has historically been the way that many Black folks have gained economic upward mobility — we make up around 13% of the U.S. population, but 19% of the Federal workforce.)

Indeed, Black folks will prevail. We will get through whatever Trump and his supporters will cook up for us. We are alarmed, but not dismayed. Disappointed, but not surprised. White progressives and scared knee-grows can flee the country and move to Canada, but that will not be how most of us will respond. Our ancestors built this nation, and despite a litany of offenses we have endured.

But even our ancestors knew when to fold ‘em and sit it out.