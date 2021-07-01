Biz Markie’s Family Confirms the Rapper Is Still Alive, Asks for 'Continued Thoughts and Prayers’

Biz Markie attends as Saks and Good Luck Dry Cleaners Host a Tribute to the Late Phife Dawg on February 15, 2018 in New York City. Photo : Lars Niki for Saks Fifth Avenue ( Getty Images )

Due to rumors from a “source” Wednesday night, word began to spread that beloved rapper Biz Markie had died.

Thankfully, those rumors were found to be untrue per Markie’s family, as reported by Pitchfork. The rapper is reportedly under medical care and is getting “the best health care possible” according to a written statement from his manager Jenni Izumi.

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” Izumi wrote. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The “Just A Friend” rapper has been battling health challenges for a while now. Back in April, fellow rapper Big Daddy Kane revealed that Biz was recovering from a stroke during an interview on The Breakfast Club. “He’s in rehabilitation now. He’s getting better and stronger every day,” Kane explained at the time.

In July 2020, the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” was reportedly hospitalized for several weeks for treatment following an illness triggered by complications of Type 2 diabetes. The legendary rapper revealed he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes back in 2014 and had since changed his eating habits and dropped over 140 pounds.

“I just kept eating,” he told the LA Times at the time. “I’d eat, eat, eat, not exercise, go to sleep, eat and eat. “I looked up in the mirror and said I had to make a change if I was going to continue to live.”

Despite health challenges, the rapper and deejay continued to work. After dropping his Weekend Warrior album in 2003, Biz Markie went on to do voiceover work as well as various tv appearances.

We will continue to send our thoughts and prayers to his entire family.



