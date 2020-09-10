Big Protest Energy: Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans In Talks to Kick Off NFL Season With Exactly What You Expect

Members of the Houston Texans, including Kevin Johnson #30 and Lamarr Houston #58, kneel during the national anthem before the game at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Photo : Jonathan Ferrey ( Getty Images )

This is the day that the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it—and not because we’re one day closer to punting Trump’s lying ass out of office, but because the 2020 NFL football season begins tonight.



Advertisement

That’s your cue to throw confetti and squeal like a Backstreet Boys fan.



In honor of such a momentous occasion, The Washington Post conducted a poll (that’s eerily similar to one conducted by ESPN in August) asking MAGAts, Biden apologists and everyone in-between, “Are you cool with players protesting the national anthem or nah?”

Advertisement

Per the Post’s findings, 59 percent of football fans believe that kneeling during the national anthem is “an appropriate way to protest racial inequality,” while 64 percent believe athletes “should express views on national issues in general.”



Apparently our Commander-in-Tweet missed this memo because in the weeks leading up to the new NFL season, Trump and his tribe of imbeciles have been on the type of smear campaign typically reserved for podcasters who defect from Spotify.



Trump’s disdain for all things noble and virtuous is well-documented, and despite his obvious affinity for sports, he told sports talk radio host Clay Thomas the following in August:



Advertisement

“If [NFL players] don’t stand for the national anthem I hope they don’t open. But other than that I’d love to see them open and we’re doing everything possible to get them open. They can protest in other ways. I don’t think they should protest our flag or our country.”

And of course, the heir to the kleptocratic throne, Eric Trump, echoed those sentiments on Monday when he bitched and moaned on Twitter after a Dallas Cowboys player confirmed that officials have given the team the “green light” to protest during the national anthem.

Advertisement

“Football is officially dead,” he tweeted. “So much for ‘America’s sport.’”

Advertisement

Sadly, NFL players could give less than a shit about either of their opinions since Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that in order to set the tone for this NFL season, we might be in for a treat tonight—courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

“#Chiefs and #Texans players have been in talks about a joint demonstration before tonight’s NFL kickoff game that makes a statement on racial injustice and shows unity, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted. “One possibility discussed: Both teams staying in the locker room during the national anthem.”

Advertisement

If only Trump cared about climate change and the coronavirus as much as he does about eradicating diversity trainings and obstructing Black folks from fighting for racial equality.

Advertisement

Regardless, welcome back, NFL.