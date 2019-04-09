Screenshot: WSB-TV

A Fort Valley State University employee and adviser to the campus chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha who resigned after being accused of running an on-campus prostitution ring is among seven people who have been formally indicted on prostitution and pimping charges in the case.



In addition to charges of prostitution, Alecia Johnson, 49, also was indicted Friday on charges of pimping and solicitation of sodomy, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Six men, according to the AJC, also were indicted in the case, on the sodomy charge as well as a charge of pandering:

Ernest Harvey, 47, of Fort Valley, a middle school principal.



Kenneth Howard, 56, of Fort Valley, the city manager of Hinesville.



Ryan Jenkins, 35, of Fort Valley.



Charles Jones, 57, of Fort Valley, a former attorney for Fort Valley State.



Devontae Little, 26, of Warner Robins.



Arthur James Nance Jr., 46, of Cordele, the vice chairman of the Crisp County Board of Commissioners and a local pastor and mortician.

Johnson, who was executive assistant to the university president as well as the graduate adviser to the campus chapter of AKA, “is accused of providing sexual services for the men in exchange for money or providing someone else to the men during the same time period. She’s charged with six counts of prostitution, three counts of pimping and two counts of solicitation of sodomy, according to WSB-TV.

The scandal broke last year and sent shockwaves through the small campus community as well as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

As the AJC reports, AKA, after launching its own probe, decided to withdraw the Fort Valley chapter’s privileges “pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Johnson’s attorney, Adrian Patrick, has denied the charges on behalf of his client, and after the indictments Friday, told WSB: “We are legally ready for battle.”