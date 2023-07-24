Biden Hires 1st Black Woman To Run Office of Legislative Affairs

For the first time in history, a president is putting a Black woman in charge of getting his legislative agenda pushed through Congress.



President Joe Biden is bringing back Shuwanza Goff as director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, after Goff had earlier this year left to join a D.C. lobbying firm. Before her brief exit from the White House, she had served as deputy director of the same office as well as the legislative lead for Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-M.D.)

Goff’s, 38, is regarded as a Capitol Hill vet with a reputation for building relationship and helping Democratic lawmakers push their agendas. Her appointment puts her among several Black women—including Vice President Kamala Harris, to Associate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, to Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecelia Rouse—to be nominated or hired for their positions for the first time.

Her appointment also comes at the start of a likely bitter campaign cycle, a period when previous administrations have shifted their focus away from passing major pieces of legislation and toward running on their records.



In an interview with The Root, longtime Biden ally Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) lauded Goff’s work in Washington, calling her “very astute politically,” and pointed to the passage of signature pieces of Biden’s agenda including a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill, the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act. But he stopped short of saying he didn’t expect any major legislative pushes from the White House.

“What we’ve demonstrated in the past several months is that the president’s agenda—Bidenomics, whatever you want to call it—is working. Black unemployment is lower than it’s been in decades, unemployment overall is lower,” he said. “We’ve just got to implement what is already in place.”