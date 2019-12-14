Beyoncé’s Lemonade Named the Best Album of the Decade

Beyonce, winner of Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Lemonade’ and Best Music Video for ‘Formation,’ poses in the press room during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images )

Lemonade is the sweetest of them all.

The Associated Press has named their Top 15 albums of the decade and



Beyoncé’s 2016 opus Lemonade is number one.

According to the international news agency’s music editor Mesfin Fekadu, the international global icon was riding the wave of success for much of the earlier part of the decade with numerous Grammy Awards, the launch of her own Parkwood Entertainment company and 2011's 4 album, which he referred to as “the R&B adventure... featuring classics like Countdown, Love on Top, Party, End of Time, I Care and I Miss You.”



But, she topped herself again with Lemonade he said, noting how the usually private singer/songwriter/producer bared her soul, tackling relationship woes, motherhood and celebrating black pride.

Lemonade, which he referred to as “the greatest of all time” bested albums by Adelle, Rihanna, Nas, Sam Smith, Katy Perry and Kendrick Lamar.

Queen Bey’s baby sister Solange’s Grammy Award winning masterpiece A Seat at the Table made the list, as also did her very first secret project, the 2014 eponymous platter which delivered Drunk in Love, Partition and Pretty Hurts to the Beyhive.

Here’s how all the AP’s best of the decade albums ranked:



1. Lemonade by Beyoncé’

2. Anti by Rihanna

3. Beyoncé’ by Beyoncé’

4. 21 by Adele

5. good kid, m.A.A.d city by Kendrick Lamar

6. Days Are Gone by HAIM

7. Ctrl by SZA

8. The ArchAndroid by Janelle Monáe

9. Teenage Dream by Katy Perry

10. 24K Magic by Bruno Mars.

11. A Seat at the Table by Solange

12. In the Lonely Hour by Sam Smith

13. Life Is Good by Nas

14. 1989 by Taylor Swift



15. Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves



Lemonade “still tastes as good as it did when it was released in 2016,” Fekadu said.

