Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams Gave Us Glimpse Into Their Group Chat and Now I’m Feeling All the Feels

Beyonce , Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams . Photo : Gareth Cattermole for Disney/ Cindy Ord/ Frederick M. Brown for BET ( Getty Images )

Kelly, can you handle this? Michelle, can you handle this? Beyoncé, can you handle this?



I don’t think I can handle this!

On Wednesday night, the lovely ladies of the forever iconic ‘90s girl group Destiny’s Child gave fans and followers a reunion of sorts when Michelle Williams posted several never-heard-before audio clips from various past “check-ins” with fellow former members Beyoncé and Kelly.

Per People, the talented trio decided to release the clips to help celebrate the release of Michelle’s new book titled Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life and Can Save Yours (a fitting and timely book as folks all around the country are recognizing the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.)

“Look who checked in yesterday with me!! The only time we’ll let y’all eavesdrop on our group chats!!,” Williams captioned in the first video. What transpires next is a hella endearing moment between the three ladies and wow, I have never wanted to be a fly on the wall so bad. Can you imagine? Checking in with Beyoncé? Running down what’s good with Kelly Rowland? The power that has.

“Oh, we love and miss you so much,” Beyoncé said in response to William’s loving call. “We’re so proud of you, Mimi! You are so inspirational for both of us—and we just love watching you become exactly who you are and the world [to] see your impact, wisdom and beautiful advice.”

“Amen,” Rowland added. OMG. I’m not crying, you are.

In another clip, the ladies are seemingly switchin’ in the kitchen where they briefly touch on the intentionality of checking in on each other during tumultuous times. Beyoncé then asks Kelly what she’s cooking. The “Coffee” and “Motivation” singer responds back with the actual soup dish as well as a joke, teasing that there may be some new tunes on the way.

“I’m cooking some music. That’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly. You know I’m editing that shit out.” Wow. It feels sooo good to know that Kelly is just as corny as I am. My chef name is Chef Boyar-Nelley. Great minds, I tell you; great minds.

The last clip hit on a slightly more serious note, with Beyoncé putting on her Oprah hat and asking Michelle what she hopes the world gains from her book.

“It’s okay to not be okay. and it’s okay to tell somebody you’re not okay,” Michelle began. “I honestly should have done that with y’all. I’ve been open about a lot of things but I was never really truthful about how I really was. Even though y’all have proven to be safe friends, safe sisters, sometimes people have to know you’re not going to be looked at differently if you say, ‘Y’all, I’ve been really sad too long. Something’s going on.’”

“You have to allow yourself to hold a safe place and a safe space for all friendships, to be able to check in,” Kelly responded. “It’s a blessing to be able to have that. If it’s your person, there’s nothing they’ll judge you for. That’s the greatest thing Destiny’s Child has ever given me. My gift of friendship with you ladies.”

Beyoncé echoed similar sentiments: “Absolutely. Kelly and I feel so honored we are now your safe space where you can express any and everything. We know you are that for us, and you’ve always been that for us, so we’re just happy to be along this journey and happy to witness the birth in your new chapter.

My goodness, who is cutting onions in here??! If you’ll excuse me, I have a couple of albums to go put in rotation.

Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life and Can Save Yours is available everywhere books are sold.

If you or anyone you know needs mental health support, please contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline at 800-950-NAMI. If experiencing a crisis and in need of immediate assistance, text “NAMI” to 741741.