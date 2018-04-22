Photo: Larry Busacca (Getty Images for Coachella)

UPDATE (12:41 p.m. EST): According to Beyonce Enforcer, they will not be releasing the album. They were asked by Sony Music Entertainment not to release it and will comply.

Earlier:

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is a problem. She’s kicked asses and taken names and come for your wigs, wallets and waist-trainers. Ever since she showed up unexpectedly in 2013 with her self-titled album while I was minding my own business watching TV after another lack-luster episode of Scandal, I’ve not been the same. When Meek Mill made “Levels,” he surely had Queen Bey in mind.



So when she decided to grace California with her presence at this year’s Coachella Festival, she turned it into the blackest space possible while the white gaze surely tried to understand what was happening. Between the HBCU marching band ethos, twerk sessions, “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” Destiny’s Child reunions and Michelle Williams ensuring that white people know that all black folks don’t have rhythm, Bey blacked out. She was CB4's Dead Mike black. She’s an oil change for a Wakandan-issued Cadillac at midnight black. She’s the back of Forest Whitaker’s neck.

If not actually in the desert, folks braved the element called time to stay up and watch her performance for the first weekend at Coachella at 2 a.m. EST for a 2-hour set that felt like a shot of Red Bull in a macchiato. Who could sleep after screaming “yassssss!” at the top of their lungs for hours? Not I. And when you finished you probably said that you’d love to relive it.

Well thanks to Beyhive-certified fan site, Beyoncé Enforcer, your dreams are set to come true. The site, according to its Twitter, is about to hit you with that hee Missy Elliott was talmbout.

With a picture of an album cover featuring Beyoncé’s Be(y)ta Delta Kappa crest, the tweet states: “Here’s the cover for our #Coachela (sic) live album that we’ll be releasing soon. It will include official HQ audio from both Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 performances and is expected to release this weekend or early next week. It will be available for download on our official site.”

I love this like XO.