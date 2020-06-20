Beyoncé Drops New Song "Black Parade," Lifts Up Black-Owned Businesses on Juneteenth

Photo : Brad Barket ( Getty Images )

Juneteenth, the holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S., was marked by widespread celebrations across the country yesterday—bringing a bright spot of joy in a year that’s left the Black community experiencing more than its fair share of sorrow.



Beyoncé helped make the day a special one by releasing a new song “Black Parade,” on Tidal, Spotify, and other music streaming platforms on Friday night in honor of Juneteenth. The jubilant anthem invites listeners to celebrate the beauty of blackness, and Beyoncé ’s powerful voice rings out over an instrumental that is reminiscent of Africa.

In her now-signature rapping and singing style, talks her Beyoncé shit in the song:

Need peace and reparation for my people (Woo)

Fuck these laid edges, I’ma let it shrivel up (Shrivel up)

Fuck this fade and waves I’ma let it dread all up (Dread all up)

Put your fists up in the air, show black love (Show black love)

Motherland drip on me, motherland, motherland drip on me



Among my favorite lines from the song are:

Being black, baby that’s the reason why they always mad.

Been past em’, I know that’s the reason why they all big mad and they always have been.

And

Put us any-damn-where, we gon’ make it look cute﻿



Cuz, where’s the lie?

In a note posted on her official website, Beyoncé revealed that the proceeds of “Black Parade” will be used to benefit black-owned small businesses in need—an especially worthy cause since such businesses have been disproportionately shuttered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queen Bey also used her platform to uplift a directory of over 150 black businesses, among them companies that sell everything from handmade candles to visual art and even beauty products like sunscreen.

“Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right,” Beyoncé added on her website.

I’ll be spending the rest of the weekend practicing Black joy by bopping to “Black Parade.”

Melanin, melanin, my drip is skin deep....Ooh, motherland, motherland, motherland, motherland drip on me...