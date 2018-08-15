Photo: Andrew Harnik (AP Photo)

Raise your hand if you count yourself among those of us who are ready to go ahead and purchase Omarosa’s book even though it pains us to support someone who so willingly sold out her own people, but we will do it anyway because the tea is scalding at this point.

Listen. I know Omarosa Manigault Newman is only out here dishing the dirt because she is out of favor with the white folks she wanted so desperately to be down with. I understand that sis is on to a new hustle at this point, and I am not one to knock another ho’s hustle. Especially when that hustle is proving to be entirely too embarrassing for the white people who let her black ass in the door in the first place.

Today’s Omarosa Summer Jam Screen contestant is none other than education secretary Betsy DeVos. Manigault Newman says that after a visit to an HBCU that didn’t end on a great note, DeVos said black students didn’t “have the capacity” to understand what she was trying to accomplish.

In her new book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House—which came out Tuesday—Omarosa dishes some dirt about the time Betsy DeVos showed up to Bethune-Cookman University in Florida to deliver a commencement speech in May 2017. As Politico reports, she was notoriously booed during her appearance, but according to Manigault Newman, she persevered anyway and plodded through her speech.

Describing the entire incident as being “painful to experience,” Manigault Newman wrote, “Betsy got up onstage to give her speech and was immediately, loudly booed by the entire audience. Graduating students and their families stood up and turned their backs on her. I was seated onstage watching this travesty unfold. When the booing started, she should have wrapped it up, but she went on and on for twenty minutes, talking over the booing. I was thinking, It’s not about you! Abandon your full speech! Adjust, woman!”

DeVos had previously referred to HBCUs as being “real pioneers when it comes to school choice.” Yes, that really happened.

Manigault Newman wrote that she asked DeVos after the speech how she thought it went, to which DeVos reportedly said, “I did great!”

“I must have looked stunned,” Manigault Newman wrote, saying that DeVos then added: “They don’t get it. They don’t have the capacity to understand what we’re trying to accomplish.”

“Meaning, all those black students were too stupid to understand her agenda,” Manigault Newman explained in her book.

Manigault Newman said she told DeVos, ““Oh, no, Madam Secretary. They get it. They get it, and they aren’t happy about you or your goals.”

After making those comments, Manigault Newman said she was ditched in Florida by DeVos. When she got back to Washington, she complained to Donald Trump. She said the president “shook his head in disgust” and told her, “She is Ditzy DeVos, what do you expect? In a very short period of time, I will get rid of her. Believe me, believe me.”

In response to Manigault Newman’s writings about the education secretary, Liz Hill—Devos’s press secretary—said, “This disgraced former White House employee is peddling lies for profit. The book is a joke as are the false claims she’s making about Secretary DeVos.”

I don’t know; it sounds right about on par to me.

Hide your wife. Hide your kids. Hide your presidential administration. Omarosa is coming for er’rybody.