One of the biggest criticisms against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in 2016 was that he didn’t talk enough about racism. Ever cognizant and well-read on the intricacies of economic inequality, his racial analysis was severely lacking in comparison on the most part.



But in Philadelphia on Friday at an invitation-only roundtable at Philadelphia Community Access Media, which focused on criminal-justice reform, Sanders listened to academics, activists and the new, progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner talk about how racism plagues the city’s criminal-justice system in an effort to better understand the issue. The roundtable is one of the many ways in which Sanders appears to be making up for his past shortcomings in not engaging with the subject head-on in 2016.

For more than an hour, Jacobin’s Daniel Denvir moderated a conversation between Kransner, Princeton assistant professor of African-American Studies Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor and director of litigation at Civil Rights Corps Premal Dharia. Sanders listened a lot and commented when when asked.

Taylor discussed the ways in which poverty makes minority and poor populations even more vulnerable to the ills of the criminal-justice system, citing that racial and “poverty profiling” as primary culprits. Divesting from public education, hospitals and clinics have also driven exacerbated poverty, she added. But Taylor stressed that economics and race have to be looked at equally to organize the best attack against the reasons why people of color are so easily criminalized.

Sanders listened attentively.

Krasner spoke very directly about what he felt has been the racist prosecutorial practices of past prosecutors in Philadelphia. He discussed how Frank Rizzo, a former mayor and police commissioner from the ’60s and ’70s—“a brutal and racist one at that,” Kransner added—allowed white-dominated police organizations to reign with legal abandon. Police officers were able to cover misconduct and brutality, he said. But under his leadership, the prosecutor’s office is taking a new direction and undoing the legacy of those racist practices.

After the event, Taylor praised Sanders for coming to Philadelphia to listen to how racist policing and prosecuting impacts people of color.

“I think that him participating in a forum like this feels indicative of a desire to really figure out how to get race right,” she said. “I think it’s a goodwill gesture for him to come to a city like Philadelphia that has a huge problem with the criminal-justice system to participate in a discussion about what reform would look like. His actually responses demonstrate that he’s taking these issues seriously.”

It would not be unreasonable to assume the Vermont senator appears to be testing the waters for another presidential run. “Much too early,” he said when The Root asked him if he’s running in 2020 as he dashed off to a rally after the roundtable. But he’s doing something more intentional. Sanders is trying to generate more black support. He lost the 2016 Pennsylvania primary to eventual Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton 55.6 percent to 43.6 percent, according to the New York Times; she won 70 percent of the black vote.

But Clinton isn’t running in 2016 and Sanders is the most popular politician in America, making him the clear Democratic frontrunner if he does decide to run. While popularity doesn’t equal votes, as I have written in the past, the political infrastructure Sanders has built with his organization, Our Revolution, which helps progressive candidates win elected office, has dozens of locals groups around the nation ready to work on his behalf. Not only did Our Revolution, led by Nina Turner, win big in the last election cycle in 2017, those candidates, many of whom are people of color, are primed to support Sanders in 2020.

Basically, his 2020 infrastructure is already taking form.

A few weeks ago, Sanders spoke at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference and was well-received. His appearance was widely viewed as a testing ground to see if there is enough black support for him. It is well-known that it is virtually impossible to win the Democratic nomination without the majority of black support. And, whether Sanders acknowledges this or not, his appearances in New York Citu and in Philadelphia on Friday clearly indicate that he knows the path to the Democratic nomination will come with black folks’ blessing—especially black women.

Sharpton said Sanders appearance at NAN showed that he is making adjustments in how he is discussing inequality.



“He seemed to be making a real effort to reach out to black communities on their distinct issues that effect us because he had in the past dealt with class issues in an effective way,” Sharpton said. “But there is even in the class differences there is a differences between how blacks and whites are treated even in low income. So, I think he is beginning to understand that you’ve got to deal with race and class, not just class.”

If he does decide to run, Sanders will have to keep doing roundtables like this—focusing on racism—across the nation, and calling it out explicitly. Though, one person sitting in the small studio audience Friday feels Sanders has been committed to taking on racism in the criminal-justice system from the very beginning.

Donte Rollins, who was exonerated in 2016 after spending 10 years in jail for a shooting in Philadelphia he did not commit, said he watched Sanders presidential campaign from prison and would have voted for him if he could have. Now that he is free, Rollins hopes Sanders will run again, so he can cast his ballot for the Vermont senator.

“What he said today was the same thing he said when he was trying to run,” Rollins said. “He ain’t switch off his position with that.”