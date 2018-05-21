Screenshot: TH3C1PH3R

If you have ever wondered what would happen if Tomi Lahren had a baby with Thanos, a Nevada man may have found the answer.

Facebook user James Ochoa, a Mexican American, claims to have encountered the Queen of all Beckys while working at a Las Vegas home. Ochoa wrote that he had to use the bathroom while working on a driveway. “I had went to go to a portable restroom & I found some but they were occupied,” Ochoa explained in a Facebook post. “So I made a u turn on this lady’s street to go find other ones.”

Ochoa alleges that he stopped his vehicle when Beckzilla’s dog ran in front of his car. He stopped to let the woman retrieve her dog and that’s when Ochoa says he encountered pure evil:

“I said nothing at all to her & she yelled saying “get off my street” I said “what did I do ma’am” & she continued to argue & call me names. So I had some words back, then I eventually drive off & just go back to work which is only a block away. She pulls up talking shit then she drives up the street & turns around rolls down her window & points a gun at me. I didn’t know what to do, so eventually the project manager seen everything going down so he asked me to leave & meet at his office. So I did we called the cops, she admitted to pulling the gun out & the cops took all her weapons from her home. So now we have a court date, I am fighting against her cause I had to leave work for 2 days & it’s not right what she did.”

Ochoa posted a video on Facebook of his rendezvous with Lucyfer, and it somehow landed in the network of digital clapback masters called Black Twitter, where the online sleuths quickly found the wearer of the whitest pair of flip-flops ever seen. (Seriously, where do you find flip-flops with a huge red bow? Did Kanye West team up with Melania Trump to create a line of MAGA Yeezys? Are those the Make America Great Again 11s? )

In the video, the woman screams, “Help! Gun! Gun!” as Ochoa drives past her. The only explanation for this is either the woman was high on the secret white supremacist hallucinogen called Crystal Mephistopheles or she was trying to get Ochoa killed.

Black Twitter soon unearthed the identity of the culprit as Summer Berlinger, an alleged ex-Marine and lash artist and who serves as a part-time party planner in Vegas. Berlinger immediately set her Instagram account to private, then deleted it altogether.

In a post on a Facebook account that is now private, Berlinger contended that Ochoa threatened her life and threatened to kill her entire family before he drove off, although her version seems to conflict with the video evidence.

In Ochoa’s video, Berlinger seems to be recording the event on her cellphone, so I’m sure she’s just holding on to the evidence until her day in hell court. Until then Berlinger remains the No. 1 seen in the Associated Press’ Beckzilla rankings.

