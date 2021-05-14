Beam Me Up (to 2009), Scotty: Nicki Minaj Re-Releases Hit Mixtape, Featuring Drake and Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award during Billboard Women In Music on December 12, 2019; Drake accepts the award for Best Rap Song for “Gods Plan” during the Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019; Lil Wayne performs during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn on October 23, 2018. Photo : Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard ( Getty Images ) , Robyn Beck/AFP ( Getty Images ) , Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL ( Getty Images )

Are you still bumpin’ “Itty Bitty Piggy” in your car or crib, 12 years later? Well, a second helping of bacon has been served!

According to Billboard, in typical music industry fashion where major drops happen on a Friday, Nicki Minaj announced the re-release of her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty. That means this ain’t just any ol’ Friday—it’s Pink Friday. The new-new version of Nicki’s third mixtape (which became a huge hit) features guest spots such as Drake, Lil Wayne and Gucci Mane.



More info about the mixtape, via Billboard:



Spanning 23 songs and almost 80 minutes from start to finish, Scotty features three new tracks, “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, “Fractions,” and “Crocodile Tears (Remix)” with Skillibeng. Also, the Trinidad-born star goes full-retro for the compilation’s revamped Star Trek-themed artwork.

“Thank you so much for fkn w|me on live yall. #BeamMeUpScotty out now. #SeeingGreen with DRAKE & LIL WAYNE out NOW‼️ #Fractions is out NOW‼️ #CrocodileTeethREMIX out NOW‼️ LOVE YOU,” Nicki wrote via social media once the mixtape revival dropped.



Naturally, the Barbz pretty much imploded all over Black Twitter. Did I lie? DID I LIEEEEEEEEEEEEEE?!

To amp up the reminiscing energy, Nicki and Drake hopped on IG Live to chat it up, which was clearly a big deal to fans of the Young Money Cash Money Billionaires (YMCMB) era.

The two shared mad love for each other, with Nicki revealing that Drake helped her overcome her writer’s block.



“It’s just your world, nobody does the sh*t better than you...We really miss your presence. We miss the bars. We miss the excitement that you bring,” Drake told Nicki.



Nicki teased this drop earlier this week and her influence went far beyond the music industry—her promo pic even caused a huge increase in pink Crocs sales. I’m with The Glow Up’s Managing Editor Maiysha Kai, you’d never find me amongst that number...for pink Crocs...or any other color of Crocs. (Editor’s note: Yeah...no.)



Just like those grotesque shoes, we’re now clearly back in the 2000s. It’s the circle of life.



Beam Me Up Scotty (2021) is now streaming...you know, on the music streamers.