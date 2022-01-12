Ida B. Wells, the legendary investigative journalist who exposed the true horrors of lynching in the south, will be honored with a Barbie doll. As a part of Barbie’s ‘Inspiring Women Series’, the doll will feature Wells dressed in a classic 1800s black, high-neck gown, short-heeled black boots and a Memphis Free Speech and Headlight paper (which she co-owned) in hand.

To refresh your memory, Wells risked her life to report on the lynchings of the south winning her a post-humous Pulitzer Prize in 2020. She also confronted racism within the suffragists movement and co-founded the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs as well as the NAACP.

“When kids learn about heroes like Ida B. Wells, they don’t just imagine a better future — they know they have the power to make it come true,” said Barbie via Instagram. The ‘Inspiring Women Series’ also featured pivotal Black women in history including Katherine Johnson, Rosa Parks and Ella Fitzgerald.

In efforts to continue celebrating Wells’ legacy and further their commitment to close the Dream Gap, Barbie said via press release they are partnering with the non-profit Girls Write Now which mentors young women of color through their writing and elevates their voices.

According Barbie’s press release, the campaign includes:

Funding high school girls and gender-expansive young adults with writing and publishing programs, introducing role models to inspire the next generation of writers and leaders through a Barbie Dream Gap Project donation.



Sponsoring a virtual Barbie Dream Barbie’s ‘Inspiring Women Series’ to feature Ida B. Wells m Gap event on February 18th with Michelle Duster, author, public historian, and great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells.



Participating in a Girls Write Now Different Perspectives Initiative later this year, where young girls are encouraged to write their own story, from their perspective, inspired by the same video clip. Barbie will be sharing two Barbie-inspired videos to help guide the young girls in the program.



Empowering Amazon shoppers to donate a percentage of the proceeds from their purchases to Girls Write Now in celebration of Black History Month through Amazon Smiles.

The Ida B. Wells doll will be available for purchase nationwide on 1/17.