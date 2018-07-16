Photo: DOMINICK REUTER (Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Barack Obama visited Africa for the first time since he was in office to help his half-sister launch a sports and training center.

Obama arrived in Africa on Sunday to visit his family and to meet with officials. He stopped in Kenya, the birthplace of his father to visit his relatives before he heads to South Africa for a birthday tribute for former South African President, Nelson Mandela, according to AP.

On Sunday, Obama met with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who tweeted, “It was a great pleasure to welcome you back @BarackObama.”

He is also set to meet with Raila Odinga, the opposition leader now working with Kenyatta’s government.

Obama will have a busy few days in Kenya, he plans to help his half-sister Auma Obama, launch her sports and training center, through her foundation Sauti Kuu.

Obama announced on Friday that he’d be visiting Africa.

Aside from Obama’s many tasks on the trip, he will deliver a speech marking the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth.