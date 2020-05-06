Barack Obama Surprises 3 Chicago Educators With Video Call for Teacher Appreciation Week

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Where would we be as a society without our educators? Teachers have a difficult and extremely important job for which they don’t receive nearly enough praise. Former President Barack Obama did his part in rectifying that by making surprise video calls to three Chicago Public School teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week.

“There’s no limit to the devotion I’ve seen in teachers like these @ChiPubSchools educators,” Obama tweeted along with a video montage of his calls on Wednesday. “Their dedication shapes the best parts of who we become. I couldn’t be more thankful for their work, especially as they shift lessons online to keep students on track during this crisis.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, the three teachers who were blessed with unexpected virtual visits by Obama are Jalayne Brewton of Parkside Community Academy; Daniel Michmerhuizen of Benito Juarez Community Academy; and Katie Owens of Kellman Elementary. Obama didn’t just stop by for a quick “hello,” he engaged these teachers by singing their praises and asking them about their experiences as educators and what motivated them to choose their profession.

“I didn’t grow up in one of the best neighborhoods, and didn’t have the two-parent household, so my school was my outlet.” Brewton said “So I said to myself, ‘how can I give back to those that actually helped me growing up?’”



Obama began his professional and political careers in Chicago, so it’s no surprise he would choose that city’s teachers to honor in such a heartwarming way. Still, imagine waking up in the morning to the renowned former president expressing his gratitude and support for all that you do. The educators we rely on to provide young people with the tools they need to thrive deserve that and more.



Thank you, Mr. President.

