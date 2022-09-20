A viral TikTok is going around Twitter, of a Black woman recording being harassed by white patrons at Hiram Bar and Grill in Georgia, per REVOLT TV. Looking at the video, she seems to be the only person of color there. She also alleged in the recording that a worker threw a box at her.



According to the video, TikTok user @mauryssa was sitting at the bar of the restaurant when the white folks started bothering her. The clip begins with her shouting at a white man and the restaurant worker who were telling her to “get the f*ck out.” She insisted she wasn’t going anywhere to which the man responded, “You’re going to jail.” Then, the TikTok user said the restaurant worker threw a box at her over the bar counter.

The most ridiculous part of this whole thing was the random white man sitting behind her who asked out of the blue, “What you doing in a white place like this?” To be honest, I had the same question. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

To the man who asked her that ignorant, yet honest question, the TikTok user she came there to play pool because the other establishments in the area didn’t have a pool table. It’s 2022. Black people should be able to eat in a place with white people and not be questioned as if they don’t belong. However, it’s common practice in my family to just avoid the spaces if possible and sometimes, you can tell what kind of place you’re walking into.

One TikTok user commented, “Guys always go where you are accepted and wanted, not tolerated or unwanted. This place did not deserve your money or time.” For the sake of exposing racists, this woman did exactly what she should have done, getting it on record and standing up for herself. Though, Black women deserve to enjoy their outings with ease.