Auntie Unfiltered: Worry About Yourself

Hey nieces and nephews!

Can you believe we are already one month into 2021? The time is flying by, but not much has changed from last year.

Advertisement

There are still people in this world who believe that everyone has to think the same way that they do, behave the same way that they do and ascribe to the same value systems as they do.

Those people would be dead wrong.

Projection is a huge problem in life, both online and in the real world. People spend inordinate amounts of time worrying about what the next person is doing, criticizing them for doing it, and even going so far as to impose their thoughts on people as if the way another person’s life has any impact on them whatsoever.

Advertisement

Now, I’m not referring to the extremes like people being thieves or murderers. I’m talking about people going about their everyday lives, doing the things that they enjoy, and being judged by people who may not like those same things.

Whether it’s criticizing other women for the way that they dress, or the type of men they date, or the way they wear their hair, or the pictures they post on the internet, there’s a whole lot of projection out there in the world, and that shit really needs to stop.

How you choose to live your life is your business. Those are your choices. If you don’t want someone coming up to you and lecturing you about how you should take a different path, what makes you think the next person wants you to do it to them?

The moral of this video is simple: Mind your own mother fucking business. PERIODT.

Advertisement

As always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments, or concerns; if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think I should discuss, please hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@TheRoot.com, and I’ll see y’all next week.