Auntie Unfiltered: Put Your Best Face Forward in 2021

Hey nieces and nephews, I have a confession: I am still feeling a little apprehensive about our prospects for getting out of the house this year.

2020 ended on a low note as far as our country and the pandemic are concerned. None of us could have imagined that 10 months into quarantine, the U.S. would be no closer to having the pandemic under control than it was when we first learned of the existence of the coronavirus.

Still, even with all the various shutdowns and our inability to do much outside of our own homes, there are still opportunities for us to grow and shine, and to make every day our best possible day whenever we can.

I for one am working on a whole new game plan for this year, and that includes starting each day with the right attitude.

It’s OK to feel discombobulated and out of sorts with all that is going on; we should allow ourselves that, but we should also be careful not to wallow in it.

For my part, I have made it a goal to get up each day, put on a cute shirt, some lipstick and do something with my hair—even if that just means brushing it and pushing it back with a headband.

At the beginning of quarantine, when we were all online shopping to cure our panic, boredom and lack of any other activities, I spent a great deal of money on makeup—specifically lipstick and eyeshadow palettes.

If you know me, you know that lipstick is one of my favorite things in the whole world. I stay giving you a good lip.

Eyeshadow, however, is not my ministry. I am quite literally playing in makeup when I use it, but I want to learn to incorporate it into more looks—especially since it appears Zoom meetings are going to be the norm for a while now.

Since I am not an expert in that department, I tapped my sister friend and work colleague Maiysha Kai, managing editor of The Glow Up, and asked her to come on Auntie and show us how to do three quick makeup routines to get our days going with a little glam.

Sis educates us on a three-, five-, and ten-minute routine that can have us camera-ready and glowing for any Zoom or Google Meet we have to sit in on.

Watch the video up top, and if you are curious about the products Maiysha used, here’s a list with links

Keys Soulcare Reviving Aura Mist ($22)

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer ($45)

Danessa Myricks Beauty Vision Cream Cover Perfecting & Shaping Wand ($21)

L’Oréal Brow Stylist Definer - Brunette ($8.99)

Pat McGrath Labs Fetisheyes Mascara ($30)

Juvia’s Place Wahala Palette ($36)

MAC Mineralize SkinFinish/Teyana Taylor - House of Petunia ($37)

Lash Star Beauty Pure Pigment Kohl Eyeliner Pencil ($25)

Tarte Sea Water Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ($39)

Beauty Bakerie Coffee & Cocoa Palette ($38)

Danessa Myricks Beauty Luxe Cream Color Palette – The Nudist ($44)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer - Hot Chocolit ($19)

Now, as always, I want to hear from you. If you have questions, comments or concerns; if you need advice, or if you have a topic you think Auntie should discuss, please hit me up at AuntieSubmissions@TheRoot.com, and I’ll see y’all next week.