Janet Hubert of Fresh Prince of Bel Air has been hospitalized. Although the cause is unknown, the original ‘Aunt Viv’ took to Instagram to share a (now removed) image of herself in the hospital. The post was captioned with the following:

“Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have.”

“Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you,” Hubert continued. “Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost. Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL, for being strong enough to tell truth, and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives. PEACE OUT!”

Just a year after the widely viewed Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunion special, many are looking forward to seeing how the actress’ career will take shape post reconciling with co-star Will Smith.

If you recall, the actors had been engaged in a nearly thirty year feud, as Hubert alleged that she had been blackballed in the industry by Will.

“You know calling a Black woman ‘difficult’ is the kiss of death and it’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in Hollywood,” the actress shared on the reunion special.

Back in 1993, Will Smith publicly attacked Hubert on an Atlanta radio station saying, “She’s mad now, but she’s been mad all along. She said once, ‘I’ve been in the business for ten years and this snotty-nosed punk comes along and gets a show.’ No matter what, to her, I’m just the Antichrist.”

Also during the reunion special, Hubert asked, “I just wanted to know one thing–why did you guys go so far? I lost so much…You have no idea.”

While the two seemed to have buried the hatchet in 2020, we’re unsure why the past has yet again resurfaced in this moment. We continue to wish our favorite ‘Aunt Viv’ the best, and a speedy recovery.