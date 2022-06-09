Assistant coach to the NFL’s Washington Commanders Jack Del Rio apologized after making a comment comparing the Jan 6. insurrection to the protests following the killing of George Floyd, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Del Rio said the damage during the riot was nothing compared to that of the protests.



Del Rio wondered why the Jan 6. insurrection was met with more criticism than the summer 2020 protests.

“People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards,” he said, per Tampa Bay Times.

He previously tweeted a comment in response to the latest Jan 6. committee hearings saying he would like to understand the “whole story” about why the damage from the BLM protests wasn’t discussed.

As expected, the public was not happy with his remarks.

A n uprising against police brutality is a little different than trying to overthrow an election with a white supremacist riot in the capitol of the country.

Per Tampa Bay Times, Del Rio and coach Ron Rivera weren’t worried about how their Black players would feel about these comments. Though, some of them used their voices to speak out against police brutality that summer. Washington defensive back Kendall Fuller told Tampa Bay Times he didn’t have an immediate reaction to Del Rio’s comments but would take it up with him if necessary.

Del Rio, on the other hand, said he was simply exercising his right to express himself. “I express myself as an American. We have that ability. I love this country and I believe what I believe and I’ve said what I want to say,” he said.