Arson Suspected at Ex-Tennis Pro James Blake’s Florida Home; 4 Dead

The bodies of a family of four were uncovered Wednesday in a Florida home that was being rented out by former pro tennis player James Blake, CNN reports. The two adults and two teenagers were found in their three respective bedrooms—but identifying the group will take several days. Two of the dead had trauma to the upper body.

“We have also confirmed that the fire was started intentionally by an unknown accelerant,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Col. Donna Lusczynski said, according to the report. Commercial-type fireworks were found in the house, CNN notes.

The 6,000-square-foot house belonged to Blake. He was not at the residence at the time of the early-morning fire and was told about the incident by officials over the phone.

Investigation into the deaths continues. “Due to the magnitude of the structural damage caused by the fire, this investigation will be a slow, meticulous process,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to CNN, a 911 call was put in at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday about an explosion and the subsequent fire at the home.

