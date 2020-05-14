Armed Black Men Show Up In Neighborhood Where Armed White Men Lynched Ahmaud Arbery

Photo : Sean Raeford ( Getty Images )

A group of black men exercising their Second Amendment rights showed up in the Georgia neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was killed to demonstrate for freedom and liberty because…

Oh, wait, I’m showing my journalistic bias by reporting this story in the same way that outlets reported on the white protesters who storm state capital buildings and order $5 foot-longs at Subway while cosplaying their favorite Call of Duty avatars.

My bad. Sometimes I be on that “all men are created equal” shit.

Instead, I’ll defer to an objective organization like CBS 46:

Video of the Panther Special Operations command armed patrol has gone viral. On Saturday, the organization led an armed patrol in front of Gregory McMichael’s home. McMichael is one of the men accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Special Operations Commander of the armed patrol, General Rottweiler, says he wants justice by any means necessary. “You don’t win wars by marching and protesting you win wars by fighting back,” said Rottweiler. “You have to fight back. That’s the way I was bre d and that’s the way the military teaches you. You have to fight back you can’t just sit there when your family gets murdered or people get murdered.”

See, that’s the objective reporting that you should want.

Of course, the story doesn’t mention that the gun-toting negro thugs were part of a group of more than 1,000 people. They probably also forgot to write the part where the crowd terrorized the neighborhood by furiously releasing balloons, as WTOC reports. Of course, the WTOC story made sure to differentiate between the peaceful protesters who were honoring Arbery and the black militants who were also peaceful and also honoring Arbery. But that’s understandable. I mean, look at these scary black men acting the same way as white men who are never arrested.

Please forgive me, protesters. I didn’t mean to compare you to the McMichaels. There is absolutely no evidence that you hunted anyone down and shot them in broad daylight.

Curiously, police showed up at this particular peaceful demonstration of balloons. Although they did not engage the armed law-abiding citizens, they kept close watch, unlike when the McMichael fugitive slave caravan paraded through the neighborhood with someone literally riding shotgun on the back of a pickup truck.

I wonder why? The Panthers appeared to have “firearms being carried in open fashion,” which is exactly how District Attorney George Barnhill described the gunmen in his letter explaining why he decided to shield Arbery’s killers from justice. I wonder why there was such interest in the black dudes with guns when, as Barnhill wrote, “under Georgia law...is legal open carry”?

As Bugs Bunny said to likely Brunswick resident Elmer Fudd: “It ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun.”

The McMichaels are currently being held in jail without bond while neighborhood residents are being held in their bathroom scared shitless.