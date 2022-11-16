In less than an hour the state of Arizona is set to execute 76-year-old Murray Hooper.

Hooper, who is Black, has maintained his innocence for the last 40 years, claiming that he was wrongfully convicted based on “corrupt police practices” and “unreliable witness testimony.”



In 1980, Hooper was among three men convicted of carrying out a contract killing in Phoenix, Arizona, allegedly on the orders of a Chicago crime syndicate. His prosecution, which took place in Illinois and Arizona, relied on eye-witness testimony. And he was convicted by an all-white jury.

Advertisement

Hooper’s attorney’s had hoped to get the execution postponed and for the state to order fingerprints and DNA testing. But on Monday, a judge denied their requests for additional evidence.

Hooper, who is scheduled to be killed by lethal injection, will be the third person executed by Arizona since May.

G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

Race has played an undeniable role in Hooper’s case. In an unusual turn of events, Hooper was sentenced to the death penalty in both Illinois and in Arizona. Both times by an all-white jury, according to the Intercept.

In Illinois, his case was overturned by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, which according to the Intercept, “admonished the Illinois Supreme Court for dismissing the evidence of racial bias in this case.”

Advertisement

But by the time his conviction in Illinois was overturned, he’d already been transferred to death row in Arizona.

Hooper, and his three co-defendants were identified by one of the survivors, Marilyn Redmond, who was white. According to the Intercept, Redmond had originally told police that she was unable to identify the perpetrators because she was “afraid to look at them.”

Advertisement

Cross-racial identification can often be unreliable. In roughly 66 of 216 wrongful convictions overturned using DNA testing by the Innocence Project, cross-racial eyewitness identification was used as evidence to convict an innocent defendant.

The race of the defendant and of the victim also plays heavily into who receives the death penalty in the United States.

Advertisement

Despite making up roughly 13 percent of the US population, Black Americans represent roughly 34 percent of all executions since 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. The larger bias persists in the race of the victim. In approximately 75 percent of all death penalty executions since 1976 the victim was white, far outstripping the percent of murder victims who identified as white.

It may be too late for Hooper’s case to get another review, but he insists that eventually the truth of his story will come to light.

Advertisement

“It took 32 years” for the truth to come-out in Illinois, Hooper told the Intercept. “Even if they got me, at least it’s out there.”