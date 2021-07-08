Arizona Secretary of State Requests Investigation Into Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani for Possible Election Interference

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Former President Donald Trump and alleged attorney Rudy Giuliani have been down bad since last November. Trump is apparently still fixated on what was probably the biggest L of his life, and Giuliani is currently the subject of multiple state and federal investigations. The hits keep coming, as Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs requested the state attorney general launch an investigation into potential efforts by Trump, Giuliani, and several others to interfere with the state’s vote counting last November.



Advertisement

CBS News reports Hobbs sent a letter to state Attorney General Mark Brnovich saying the alleged conduct by Trump, Giuliani, lawyer Sydney Powell, and Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward may have violated a state law regarding interfering with election officials.

“Arizona law protects election officials from those who would seek to interfere with their sacred duties to ascertain and certify the will of the voters,” Hobbs wrote in the letter. “At the polling place, this law protects the right to vote. At the counting center, it protects the accuracy of results, free from political interference. But what protection exists for officials who fulfill their duties despite threats of political retribution if the person empowered to enforce the law is unwilling to do the same?”

Hobbs cited a report by the Arizona Republic that detailed possible attempts by Giuliani, Trump, and Ward to interfere with the vote counting process. Trump attempted to contact then-chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Clint Hickman in the weeks following the election but his calls went to voicemail. It was reported that Giuliani also attempted to contact multiple Maricopa supervisors, but he too was sent to voicemail.

The Arizona Republic also obtained text messages Ward sent to the board of supervisors, with one straight-up saying “We need you to stop counting.” Ward reportedly also texted Hickman “I know you don’t want to be remembered as the guy who led the charge to certify a fraudulent election.”

Hobbs said in her letter that these attempts all “involve clear efforts to induce supervisors to refuse to comply with their duties,” and called Ward’s text messages to Hickman an effort “to convince him not to fulfill the board’s statutory duty to canvass the election.”

It’s not like any of this is particularly shocking given that we already know Trump called Georgia’s secretary of state in January and asked him to “find” votes. Giuliani’s role in peddling Trump’s election lies has resulted in his license to practice law being suspended in New York and Washington D.C. Turns out they really aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed.