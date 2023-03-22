Are We Really About to Get Rush Hour 4? Here's What Chris Tucker Has to Say About That

Though it’s been over 15 years since we last saw actors Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan join forces for a Rush Hour franchise film, it looks like we may be in for a reunion soon.

In a new interview with V-103 in Atlanta, Tucker revealed that he’s excited to get back to work more regularly and for fans to see all the new projects he has coming down the pipeline—specifically, Rush Hour 4.

“You’re gonna see a lot of good stuff coming, but it’s gonna be on a whole ’nother level,” he said. “That’s what I like about it. I’m excited about that. I t’s not gonna be what you’ve normally seen. Now, Rush Hour 4, that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there, ’cause I love working with Jackie. But I’ve got some new stuff I think y’all really gonna like.”

Advertisement

Last December, Chan himself also expressed optimism about the upcoming project, confirming that the project was in development, per Complex. But luckily for you, you don’t have to wait that much longer to see Tucker on the big screen again since he’ll be in the upcoming film, Air, which premiered at SXSW over the weekend.

Directed by Ben Affleck and centered around the game-changing shoe deal between Michael Jordan and Nike, the forthcoming feature tells the story of “the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time,” according to the film’s official logline.

G/O Media may get a commission 25% Off + Free Shipping Binoid THC-O Gummies Premium THC-O

Binoid established themselves as a trusted pioneer—and their ultra-potent, premium THC-O gummies are head-and-body high delight. Buy at Binoid Use the promo code GIZMODO25 Advertisement

Air, starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis and Jason Batemen, is set to hit theaters on April 5.