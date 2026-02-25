Are the $2,000 Tariff Refunds Trump Promised Actually Coming?

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 24: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump delivered his address days after the Supreme Court struck down the administration’s tariff strategy, and amid a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf threatening Iran. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

Tax season is upon us, and while Americans are trying to get their finances in order, many are also wondering when exactly President Donald Trump’s alleged tariff refund plan will kick in. Nearly a year after he enacted unprecedented taxes on dozens of countries, a major wrench was thrown in his plans to cut each citizen a $2,000 check.

We previously told you the administration took a major loss after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down key aspects of his tariffs. Despite Trump hitting back with new 15 percent global tariffs on goods, the high court’s 6-3 decision certainly put his policy on hold.

Still, Americans have been footing the bill for the past year. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Americans consumers and importers have taken on 96 percent of the financial burden of these tariffs while foreign exporters only paid out 4 percent. The tariffs have manifested into hidden fees tacked onto everyday goods.

The president warned Americans would feel “some pain” amid his international trade wars. After pressure from his own voters to address affordability issues, Trump laid out a deal to make things right with a refund check.

Small-business owners have taken the hardest hit, and many are organizing to demand their refunds despite the Supreme Court ruling, according to NPR. “We not only need the money back,” said Sarah Wells, who owns a business dedicated to new mothers. “We need a process to get the money back that doesn’t involve lawyers, really time-consuming paperwork, expensive processes — none of us have the bandwidth or the resources to do that.”

Others like Wells are seriously considering taking legal action against the administration. Even billion-dollar cooperations like FedEx have sued to get their refund, BBC reported. Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress are taking steps to hold Trump accountable.

Incumbent Mass. Sen. Ed Markey and others led the charge this week to introduce legislation compelling Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to hand out an estimated $175 billion in refunds to small businesses. The “Tariff Refund Act of 2026” would also include interest on the original tariffs.

Also, keep in mind that Trump would need Congress’ approval to send out checks. There’s still, of course, the possibility the president pulls through on his promise soon and starts handing out checks on his own…but if his recent State of the Union address was any hint at Trump’s priorities at the moment, those refunds might take the back burner.

The president acknowledged the Supreme Court’s “unfortunate” decision during his speech but completely failed to mention anything about possible tariff relief for Americans. With midterm elections in November rapidly approaching, the government is expected to undergo a shakeup. This could make it harder for the president to sway Congress in his favor, putting the country at a standstill.

Essentially, if Americans are looking for a full refund, they’ll more than likely be searching for a long while. Trump’s latest 15 percent tariff policy remains in effect for 150 days without the need for Congressional approval.