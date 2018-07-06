Therese Patricia Okoumou, an immigrant activist from the Republic of Congo, climbed the Statue of Liberty to protest the separation of migrant children from their families. But what’s that got to do with black folks?

Despite misconceptions, immigration in America has plenty to do with black people. In fact, black immigrants in the United States have faced significant racism and are also more likely to face deportation when coming in contact with the criminal justice system.

But African immigrants have a profound impact on the United States’ overall economy with $40.3 billion in spending power. And they’re also more likely to have graduate degrees than U.S.-born citizens.

So, should black people care about immigration?

See the entire video above.