Apple Music to Release Juneteenth 2021 Freedom Songs, Featuring New Songs and Covers

Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter at “Hip Hop: Songs that Shook America” on October 07, 2019; H.E.R. at iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021; Kirk Franklin at SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul on July 05, 2019; Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey at POPSUGAR X ABC “Embrace Your Ish” on September 17, 2019. Photo : Robin Marchant ( Getty Images ) , Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images ) , Jonathan Bachman ( Getty Images ) , Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Juneteenth (observed on June 19) is definitely one of the most significant celebrations in Black culture. As you know, celebrations typically come with a dope soundtrack, and Juneteenth is no exception. Very Smart Brothas even curated a playlist for the Black-ass holiday in 2020.

This year, Apple Music announced their new original playlist titled Juneteenth 2021 Freedom Songs featuring artists such as Black Thought, D Smoke, H.E.R., Kirk Franklin, Chloe x Halle, Tobe Nwigwe and more.

“2021 marks an important moment in Black History with Juneteenth finally being recognized as a holiday by cities and states across America. Until now, many people were not taught about the importance of June 19th in public schools and corporations and state governments weren’t giving time off. This is a very big moment in history that the mainstream is embracing and acknowledging the day enslaved Black Africans were set free from physical bondage by the US government —a painful part of American history that can no longer be a side-note,” Ebro Darden, Apple Music Global Head of Hip-Hop and R&B said in a statement via press release sent to The Root. “Our teams at Apple Music are pushing the Black Music Month conversation internationally, working to make sure the world understands that all popular music today was started by Black people. The significance of these recognitions is helping normalize the truth and the trauma done to Black people worldwide by white supremacy and racism.” The list features an array of original tracks and covers of existing songs ingrained in Black culture (yes, of course the Black National Anthem is included).



As you may know, June is also Black Music Month and Apple Music is celebrating “the legacy, artistry, impact, and influence of Black musicians around the globe through playlists, DJ mixes, original content, Apple Music TV, radio programming and more.”

The complete track list from Juneteenth 2021 Freedom Songs—now available to listen at Apple Music—is listed below: