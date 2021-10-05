What is it about a noose that makes a white person say: “Hey, this is a great idea!!”

BBCNews reports that French fashion brand Givenchy garnered heavy criticism after its models wore noose-inspired necklaces on the catwalk at its Spring/Summer 2022 showing on Sunday.

You would think after Burberry’s debacle two years ago, these fashion brands would practice a bit more sensitivity in the creative process. Much of these missteps are due to a lack of diversity within the company.

The necklace— coming in versions of gold and silver— is part of Matthew M. Williams’ first collection as creative director of the brand since he joined last year. According to Vogue, the pieces were created in collaboration with Josh Smith, drawing inspiration from his Grim Reaper paintings.

Givenchy got destroyed on social media for its total disregard of what its necklace symbolized. It’s a noose, guys. How many more times do we have to tell you, “A noose is not OK...OK ?”



Many social media accounts spoke on the Givenchy situation, per BBCNews:

“You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck,” wrote Diet Prada. It added: “This @givenchyofficial necklace that just came down the runway steers dangerously close to that same territory. Really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas… history repeats itself.” Activist and artist Kim Saira wrote: “How did this go through several people before this show and everyone thought this was OK? And also why am I not surprised?” Givenchy shows a ‘noose necklace’ in its Paris Fashion Week show. I guess a swastika, or a model carrying a gun, or wearing a white hood, were all too edgy.

The fashion industry has been at the center of some controversy in recent years. After being criticized for its resemblance to blackface in 2019, Gucci pulled its wool jumper from the shelves, and Prada was forced to pull items with images portraying black monkeys with large red lips. Five years ago, Dolce & Gabbana faced backlash when they came up with the genius idea of calling one of their products a “ slave sandal.”



Diversity, bro. It’s the only way things like this will stop happening on such a consistent basis.



