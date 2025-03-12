Andrew Schulz Turns Full-Blown Comic Karen While Talking About His Viral Kendrick Lamar 'Joke'

Although Andrew Schulz does not feel any remorse for making a controversial joke about Kendrick Lamar, he does seem to be pointing the finger back at the fans for making it about race. This could only get him in more trouble with the Compton MC’s fanbase on social media.

On Monday, during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” DJ Envy referenced Schulz’s joke and asked if he still wanted to “make love” with Lamar.

In response, Schulz sarcastically stated, “Honestly, it’s hard to say no to that.”

He later added, “They made that s**t racist so fast… I’m just saying he’s little! I hate having to explain jokes. He’s itty bitty, so why is he telling people to kill my friends?”

He then referenced the line on “wacced out murals” that started this weird “feud” between Schulz and Lamar.

“The next line, he goes, ‘And to the N-words that coon and to the N-words that groom, slide on both of them.’ What does ‘slide’ mean to y’all?” asked Schulz. “If you say kill my friends, everything after that is fine. You took it there.”

Watch below:

This whole thing between Schulz and Lamar began earlier last year when Schulz made some jokes about Black women while on his podcast, “Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh.”

Seemingly in response (although he never named Schulz), Lamar rapped, “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law.”

Several white comedians took umbrage with the bar, especially Schulz. The comedian then responded weeks later on his podcast: “Kendrick’s people… they will kill me, they will destroy me, they will find me in the street, and they’ll f***ing cut me up… I’m not a tough guy. But just Kendrick, I would make love to him, and there’s nothing he could do about it.”

While he thought it was a joke, several Black people thought it was weird that a white comedian implied that he would rape Lamar.

Several Black celebrities also jumped in on the criticism of Schulz, including O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Meek Mill.

Now, it seems months later, Schulz is placing the blame on fans for making it a bigger issue than it should’ve been, which could only make him more of an enemy with Lamar fans and people in the Black community.