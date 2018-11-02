“You can’t have a conversation about ‘stand your ground’ without understanding what the racial elements are.”

Andrew Gillum called on Florida Gov. Rick Scott to declare a “state of emergency” after Markeis McGlockton was killed by gunfire this July. His killer, Michael Drejka, claimed he fired in self-defense after a parking lot dispute and initially dodged arrest under Florida’s “stand your ground” law. This incident brought the controversial law back into the spotlight, years after the killing of Trayvon Martin.

We sat down with the Gillum, this year’s Democratic nominee for Florida governor, to talk about “stand your ground” and his mission to repeal it. Watch above.