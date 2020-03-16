Photo : Mark Wallheiser ( Getty Images )

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has withdrawn from politics to seek treatment for non-methamphetamine-related alcohol addiction after authorities discovered him incoherent in a hotel room with an incapacitated alleged male escort.

On Friday, Miami Beach police officers arrived at the upscale Mondrian hotel in South Beach to find Gillum in a room with 30-year-old Travis Dyson and Aldo Mejias, 56. According to the police report, Dyson was being treated for a possible drug overdose by Miami Beach Fire and Rescue, who had been summoned by Mejias.

Officers reported that Gillum was “unable to communicate...due to his inebriated state” but learned that Dyson had reportedly rented the room at the behest of Mejias, who said that he found Gillum vomiting in the bathroom when he arrived, while Dyson collapsed on the bed and began vomiting. Before transporting Dyson to Mount Sinai Medical Center and allowing Gillum to leave, police impounded “three small clear plastic baggies suspected crystal meth” that had been strewn across the hotel room. Gillum returned to his awaiting wife at a nearby hotel and offered a simple explanation later that evening:

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said in a statement on Friday. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines.”

After he recovered, Dyson told the Miami New Times that Gillum had not mentioned a wedding but, to be fair, Gillum was reportedly unable to clearly express himself. Florida’s Local10 subsequently reported that Dyson advertised himself on RentMen.com as a male escort who identified as a white/caucasian “pornstar performer” named Brodie Scott. While the menu on “Brodie’s” profile did not feature crystal meth on the menu of selected items, he did offer “gay massages” to his clients.

On Sunday, Gillum issued a press release through a public firm that sought to clear up the confusion, announcing his plans to seek help for a recently acquired addiction to alcohol.



“After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” Gillum said in the statement, adding:

Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person. I now need to firmly focus on myself and my family. I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future. I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years.

In November, Gillum came within less than half a percentage point of Trump ally, totally not racist Ron DeSantis in Florida’s gubernatorial elections. Since the 2018 midterms, Gillum had served as a CNN commentator and was considered a possible candidate for a VP slot in the 2020 presidential elections. Democratic donor, alleged meth aficionado and male escort connoisseur, Ed Buck, did not respond to requests for comment on whether he was preparing a Super PAC.

