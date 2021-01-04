'And I Took That Personally': Steph Curry Goes Full Michael Jordan Meme, Silences Critics With Career-High 62 Points

Photo : Jonathan Ferrey ( Getty Images )

Since making its debut in the aftermath of ESPN’s brilliant The Last Dance miniseries, Michael Jordan’s infamous “and I took that personally” meme has not only provided us with plenty of laughs, it’s also articulated exactly how many of us have felt at some point after being slighted. And with the Golden State Warriors looking like a shell of a shell of a shell of themselves this season as they’ve stumbled to a 3-3 record out the gate, Steph Curry is sick and tired of critics coming for his crown.

The three-time NBA champ heard the slander and instead of giving his detractors what they want by entertaining their harsh critiques, he instead let his game do the talking on Sunday night by dropping a career-high 62 points on the hapless Portland Trail Blazers.

Things got particularly gruesome at the end of the game as Chef Curry knocked down the type of back-to-back treys you usually only see on your Playstation:

Needless to say, if you shoot at the king you better not miss.

After the game, Steph admitted that true to that Michael Jordan meme, he took all that yappin’ y’all were doing about him falling off personally.



“You know the Jordan meme, right?” he told reporters. “I take all that personally.”

Despite the Warriors’ woes thus far this season—Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins, in particular, have looked like absolute dog shit—never forget that the Baby-Faced Assassin is still putting up 32.3 points, 4.7 boards, and 6.2 dimes a game. Y’all better stop playing with that man.



Moral of the story? Watch your damn mouth. He takes that shit personally.