An Online Commenter Attacks Storm Reid For Enrolling in College, and She Gloriously Reads Them For Filth

The young, talented actress Storm Reid enjoys showing her playful, bubbly personality with her social media followers. However, don’t get it twisted — she has no issues firing back comments if you try to come at her.

For those not in the know, Reid is finishing her college career at the University of Southern California. An armchair TikTok critic had something to say about it in her comments: “College isn’t a flex; success is, and college isn’t needed to be successful,” the commentator posted. “College just pushes people into debt unless you’re becoming a doctor or something. A lot of people don’t even use their degrees.”

Reid wasn’t about to let it go unanswered.

“If you know, you know, I don’t be responding to comments, especially via video,” the actress responds. “But it says, ‘College isn’t a flex; success is.’ So, what do we call my success plus going to college? My success plus getting a degree?” Reid asked sarcastically.

“You’re right, college isn’t for everybody, but it was for me. I wanted to go. I felt like I needed to go, and I was able to do that. And work full-time. But I wanted to work, and I wanted to further my education, so I did that. I’m almost done.” Reid added while highlighting her academic achievements.

“I’m all for people having their own opinions, but let’s just, let’s be real. Let’s tap into reality. I did that and got an Emmy while doing it in college. Twenty years old. Junior in college.”

In 2024, Reid won her first Emmy as best guest actress in a drama series for her role in HBO’s “The Last of Us.” Her acting résumé includes playing “Gia”, the younger sister of Zendaya’s “Rue” on the hit HBO series “Euphoria.” as well as roles in “12 Years a Slave” and “When They See Us.”

The Atlanta native, 21, is set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree from the School of Dramatic Arts with a minor in African American Studies this May.