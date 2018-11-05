Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election in Georgia, an armed militia has threatened violence if Stacey Abrams wins the governor’s race. In a since edited Facebook post, the far-right group III% Security Force Intel referred to the Democratic candidate as a “flag burning, gun grabbing, socialist bitch.” The group mentioned their love for Donald Trump and wrote, “Guns Up!”

Abrams has encountered various racist attacks during her campaign, from offensive robocalls to allegations of vote-hacking. Threats from this armed extremist group now join the list.

Welcome to America.