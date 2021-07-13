Amid Concerns Over a National Chicken Shortage, Popeyes Announces Chicken Nuggets as Its Newest Menu Item

A Popeyes fast food chain restaurant is seen on August 30, 2019 on a street of Washington D.C. Photo : ERIC BARADAT/AFP ( Getty Images )

Move over chicken sandwich—there’s a new craze in town!

On Tuesday, Popeyes revealed its latest menu addition and it’s none other than chicken nuggets! According to a press release obtained by Fox 8, the popular fried chicken chain restaurant says these new nuggets will be “unlike anything you may have experienced before” and hopes that their iteration will be a “reset for the standard chicken nugget.”

“We believe that these piece(s) of crunchy, juicy, delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this,” said President of Popeyes Americas Sami Siddiqui. “Just like our game-changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before.”

Popeyes Vice President of Culinary Innovation Amy Alarcon added, “We think we did it again with Chicken Nuggets,” clearly referencing their industry shaking success of the chicken sandwich. Speaking of which, if you wanted to know just what to expect before you bite into a piece of these already coveted chicken nuggets, the brand says they will be made with the same signature blend of spices and fried using the same technique as the sandwich. So if you’re still having a hard time copping a sandwich, these nuggets will probably be the next best thing.

Similar to when word first got out about the new sandwich, many folks online were more than enthused about this long overdue menu add.

“Popeyes is launching chicken nuggets. I won,” one user expressed.

“Other fast food chains gotta beg Popeyes not to make their best menu item like Dolly begged Jolene,” joked another.

“It’s over, y’all…,” the official Popeyes Twitter account sent out, perhaps signaling once again their status of fried chicken supremacy has once again been solidified.

Whether you’ll be rushing to get in the drive-thru line come July 27 or not, just promise us that you won’t go Karen on any of the essential workers. They’ve gone through enough.

It’ll be interesting to see how or if the demand of this new item will affect the aforementioned “chicken shortage” (or “very tight supply” as National Chicken Council Spokesman Tom Super put it) currently plaguing the nation. With more restaurants and bars starting to open as we easy out of this pandemic , consumers may not be slowing down their chicken consumption anytime soon.

Popeyes new chicken nuggets will be available at restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico starting July 27.