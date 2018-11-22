Photo: Kyrie Irving. (Getty Images)

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving would like you to know that he does not flock with your precious Turkey Day.



The five-time All Star, gnarly beard proponent and former NBA champion has recently grabbed headlines for tracing and embracing his Sioux heritage. Irving’s mother, Elizabeth, passed away when he was four, and moved across the country shortly after he was born.

Irving has also been trying his damnedest to guide our his young, talented Celtics squad to consistency and any sort of respectable winning streak, lest their immense collection of talent go to waste. While the Toronto Raptors have been cruising after swapping franchise lifer DeMar Derozan for jilted ex-Spur Kawhi Leonard, Irving and Celtics coach Brad Stevens have had their hands full settling a rotation while extracting consistent effort from Boston’s coterie of exciting young talent. The Celtics, because God hates me, bandied this impasse about for the world to see in a head-punching loss to the New York Knicks.

All of this is to say, Kyrie’s got some reasons to be in a mood nowadays.

At the end of an interview following his squad’s 117-112 L to a team that was better with Carmelo Anthony, Irving was wished a happy Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

It did not go over well.

There are two things to point out. First, Kyrie wasn’t always firmly anti-cournucopia, as evidenced by this tweet from 2011. Second, he was still at Duke when that tweet was sent. Still, people mature and Duke sucks, so there’s that.

