America's Most 'Blackfamous' Celebrity Endorses Biden-Harris

Screenshot : Biden for President

In December 2019, The Root conducted a scientific study to determine who the most “Blackfamous” person in America.



Advertisement

Frankie Beverly won by a landslide.

A very self-assured white person once tried to convince me that she had been invited to “the cookout” by citing that she loved “Franki e Beverly and

the Maze.” While the group is relatively unknown to white America, I admit that I thought the Rolling Stones were an offshoot of the Mamas and the Papas because the Temptations told me that “Papa was a Rolling Stone” (sadly, when he died, all he left us was...anyway). I also assumed Creedence Clearwater Revival was a series of summer baptism ceremonies. Needless to say, I totally understand how Frankie Beverly could make nine gold albums and not be popular in white America.

Advertisement

Now, the auntie whisperer has stepped into the political arena and endorsed the Harris-Biden ticket (come on, let’s be real. Kamala Harris was probably bumping “Before I Let Go” when she received the announcement.)

In a video that was probably released in the golden time of day, Beverly cited the fact that “we are one” as to why he felt the need to endorse Kamala Harris and that dude who wouldn’t know Beverly from an actual piece of earth, wind or fire.

Although the endorsement is sure to put happy feelings in the air, Donald Trump touted his endorsements from superstar bands like Rappin’ Duke, Sha Na Na, the cast of Hee Haw and Milli (Vanilli chose not to participate).



There is no word on whether the Biden campaign store will now feature white painter’s caps.