An Amber Alert has been issued for Noelani Robinson, a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father in Milwaukee. Police say her father, 34-year-old Dariaz Higgins also shot and killed Robinson’s mother.

Robinson was last seen on Monday, according to ABC News. She is believed to be with her father, who is considered armed and dangerous according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The search for Robinson began Monday after police responded to an afternoon shooting they believe was carried out by Higgins. 24-year-old Sierra Robinson, Noelani’s mother, was found in an apartment driveway and pronounced dead at the scene.

Higgins has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Robinson’s mother.

“We are asking Mr. Higgins to take her and drop her off some place safe — a family member’s house, a fire station, a hospital,” said Thomas Casper, acting captain for the Milwaukee Police Department’s homicide division, at a news conference Tuesday.

Police told media that Higgins and Robinson may be in a black SUV. Robinson, who also goes by Dariaz Taylor and Dariaz Lewis, has ties to Florida and possibly Las Vegas, according to police.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911 or (414) 935-7022.

