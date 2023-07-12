All the Prime Day 2023 Fashion Deals You Need This Summer

It’s the last day of Prime Day. But there are still plenty of great deals to grab, especially in the fashion department. Dresses, handbags, shorts and more are deeply discounted and delivered right to your door, giving you the perfect excuse to add pieces to your summer wardrobe. Does it get any better? Trust us. You won’t want to miss out on these Prime Day 2023 fashion deals.
Summer Kimono
Throw on this summer kimono over a tank to instantly level up any look. This lightweight and airy cardigan comes in a variety of beautifully colorful prints that you’ll want to wear over and over again.
Regular Price - $27.99, Prime Day 2023 Deal - $15.19
Satin Midi Skirt
Give your jeans a rest and try this beautiful satin midi skirt instead. Lightweight and versatile, you can wear it with sneakers for a casually cute look or dress it up with heels for a night out.
Regular Price - $34.99, Prime Day Deal - $27.99
Men’s Button Down Linen Shirt
Don’t worry guys, there are plenty of Prime Day deals for you too, like this button down linen shirt. This versatile wardrobe staple is made with a lightweight and breathable linen and works with shorts or underneath a jacket.
Regular Price - $29.99, Prime Day Deal - $20.78
Levi’s Men’s Carrier Cargo Shorts
These Levi’s men’s cargo shorts are a customer favorite. And this Prime Day, they’re 62 percent off. You don’t want to miss this deal!
Regular Price - $49.50, Prime Day Deals - $18.79
TEREA Women’s Annalise Shawl Collar Maxi Dress
We can’t get enough of this maxi dress that’s 67 percent off this Prime Day. It’s lightweight and loose fitting to keep you cool in the summer heat.
Regular Price - $109.90, Prime Day 2023 Deal - $35.94
Women’s One Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece bathing suit is 60 percent off this Prime Day. A super-deep v-neck and built-in tummy control make this simple silhouette so sexy.
Regular Price - $125, Prime Day Deal - $49.89
Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress
This sweater tank dress is a summer basic you’re going to want in your wardrobe. Switch up your shoes and accessories to create the look you want. The best part? This one comes in 12 different colors.
Regular Price - $49.90, Prime Day Deal - $39.92
GAP Men’s T-shirt
This classic v-neck t-shirt from GAP is a customer favorite. And it’s 50 percent off this Prime Day.
Regular Price - $16.99, Prime Day Deal - $8.50
Men’s Quick-Dry Swim Trunk
Look cool by the pool this summer in these swim trunks. With 28 colors to choose from, you’re sure to find one (or a few) you love.
Regular Price - $18, Prime Day Deal - $13.20
Strapless Maxi Dress
This breezy strapless maxi dress has a Prime Day deal that’s nearly 50 percent off. It’s universally flattering and comes in 20 beautiful colors.
Regular Price - $64.99, Prime Day Deal - $32.99
JW Pei Women’s Abacus Bag
The abacus bag from JW PEI is a real statement piece. This top handle hobo made of a nylon mesh fabric and has colorful bangle accessories. One happy customer said, “Somehow even cuter in person!”
Regular Price - $89.99, Prime Day Deal - $71.99
Sleeveless Racerback Bodysuit
This racerback bodysuit will be an instant summer wardrobe staple. Made of a polyester/spandex blend, it has bottom snaps so you never have to worry about tucking your shirt in!
Regular Price - $36, Prime Day Deal - $22.94
Off-the-Shoulder Romper
There’s nothing like a jumpsuit when you want to look pulled together without really trying. And this off-the-shoulder romper is one of our all-time favorites. The stretchy polyester/spandex blend makes it perfect for lounging. But the off-the-shoulder detail is so sexy.
Regular Price - $49.99, Prime Day Deal - $28.89
Avalon Small Tote Bag
Perfect for day or night, the Avalon tote bag is a less expensive version of the Clare V clutch. Choose from 13 different colors. We are living for this gold!
Regular Price - $39.99, Prime Day Deal - $31.92
Preston Belt Bag
Don’t you dare call this belt bag a fanny pack. The embossed croc pattern makes it something special. Whether you wear it across the body or around your waist, it’s a cool way to keep your valuables close and your hands free.
Regular Price - $34, Prime Day Deal - $27.92
Wide Leg Denim Capris
We love these wide leg denim capris for the summer. The lightweight denim and extra leg room are a much cooler alternative to skinny jeans. And the raw hem gives them an interesting edge.
Regular Price - $33.99, Prime Day Deal - $27.19