All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look

Beauty

All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look

If you want makeup that makes you look like you're not wearing anything at all, check out some of our favorite products.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

I love a full beat (especially a red lip that pops). But sometimes, the best makeup looks like you’re wearing no makeup at all. This fall, everyone is talking about how get natural-looking skin that glows – AKA, the no makeup look.

Advertisement

If you’re rolling your eyes and asking, “What’s the point?” hear me out. I’m not telling you to throw out your mascara. In fact, mascara is definitely part of this look that works for both day and night.

If you want lightweight coverage that makes you look like you’re wearing no makeup at all, check out some of our favorite products.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

MERIT - Great Skin Instant Glow Serum ($38)

MERIT - Great Skin Instant Glow Serum ($38)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Sephora.com

One of the keys to a great no makeup look is a gorgeous glow. And adding Merit’s Great Skin Instant Glow Serum after cleansing will help you get there. The lightweight serum instantly hydrates your skin and helps even out your complexion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

L’Oréal True Match Hyaluronic Tinted Serum ($15)

L’Oréal True Match Hyaluronic Tinted Serum ($15)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Amazon.com

When it comes to good products that give great coverage, don’t sleep on drug store brands. I love L’Oréal Paris True Match Hyaluronic Tinted Serum, a sheer serum that gives your skin a naturally radiant finish. Just a couple of drops is all it takes to leave you glowing - literally.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

MERIT - Flush Balm Cream Blush ($30)

MERIT - Flush Balm Cream Blush ($30)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Sephora.com

So I know I’m sort of cheating here, but a little pigment on the cheeks goes a long way when you’re rocking the natural look. Try Flush Balm Cream Blush from MERIT to give your cheeks a healthy flush of color.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga - Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter ($40)

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga - Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter ($40)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Sephora.com

Highlighter is a great way to enhance your best features and give you natural-looking glow. Lady Gaga has got you covered with the Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter from her Haus Labs by Lady Gaga line. Just a little on the highest point of your cheekbones and on the bridge of your nose can instantly brighten your complexion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Danessa Myricks Beauty - Balm Contour ($28)

Danessa Myricks Beauty - Balm Contour ($28)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Sephora.com

Who needs filters when you have Danessa Myricks’ Balm Contour? A little on the forehead, cheek and jawline give you an instantly sculpted look without really trying. It comes in nine gorgeous shades, so every complexion – from fair to dark – is covered.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

e.l.f. Lash ‘N Roll Curling & Lifting Mascara ($6)

e.l.f. Lash ‘N Roll Curling & Lifting Mascara ($6)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Ulta.com

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly mascara, e.l.f.’s Lash ‘N Roll Curling & Lifting Mascara is one of the best. The curved double-sided brush lifts and separates your lashes, so you can apply an even coat that lasts until you take it off.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

Benefit Cosmetics - Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara ($28)

Benefit Cosmetics - Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara ($28)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Sephora.com

If you’re not adding lashes, you’re definitely going to want to invest in a great mascara to make your lashes pop. Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara from Benefit Cosmetics will give you lashes for days.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Ami Colé - Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer ($32)

Ami Colé - Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer ($32)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Sephora.com

Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer from Ami Colé is another favorite for melanated skin. It goes on lighter than foundation and provides the perfect amount of even coverage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

NYX Cosmetics - Suede Matte Lip Liner ($5)

NYX Cosmetics - Suede Matte Lip Liner ($5)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Ulta.com

If you’re looking for a neutral lip liner that works overtime without breaking the bank, try Suede Matte Lip Liner from NYX Cosmetics in Los Angeles. This super-soft vegan lip pencil helps get your lips ready for your favorite neutral gloss.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Juvia’s Place - Lux Lip Liner ($10)

Juvia’s Place - Lux Lip Liner ($10)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Ulta.com

Lux Lip Liner from Juvia’s Place in So Rare is great neutral liner for melanated skin.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

ILIA - Super Serum Skin Tint ($48)

ILIA - Super Serum Skin Tint ($48)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Sephora.com

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint is a fan favorite. It gives you even coverage and bonus SPF 40 protection from the sun’s harmful rays.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

NYX Professional Makeup - Butter Gloss ($6)

NYX Professional Makeup - Butter Gloss ($6)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Ulta.com

When it comes to lip gloss, Butter Gloss from NYX Professional Makeup is one of my OG favorites. Try Madeline, a mid-tone nude that’s perfect for your no makeup makeup look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Saie - Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator ($28)

Saie - Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator ($28)

Image for article titled All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look
Photo: Sephora.com

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, Saie’s Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator is everything. Add a couple of drops to your face after your favorite moisturizer and give yourself a dewy look that won’t quit.

Advertisement

15 / 15