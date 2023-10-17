All the Makeup You Need to Get the No Makeup Look

I love a full beat (especially a red lip that pops). But sometimes, the best makeup looks like you’re wearing no makeup at all. This fall, everyone is talking about how get natural-looking skin that glows – AKA, the no makeup look.

Advertisement

If you’re rolling your eyes and asking, “What’s the point?” hear me out. I’m not telling you to throw out your mascara. In fact, mascara is definitely part of this look that works for both day and night.

If you want lightweight coverage that makes you look like you’re wearing no makeup at all, check out some of our favorite products.

