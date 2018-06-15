Screenshot: Arizona Republic

A Mesa, Ariz. judge has dropped the charges that were lobbed against a local man who was brutally beaten up by cops, even as he was just standing and chilling on his cellphone.

According to the Arizona Republic, Mesa city prosecutor John Belatti filed a motion to dismiss the charges of disorderly conduct and hindering police without prejudice against 35-year-old Robert Johnson, meaning that the case against Johnson can be refiled in court.

In the motion, Belatti noted that the charges should be dropped “in the interest of justice.” That motion was granted by Municipal Judge Elizabeth P. Arriola on Thursday.

“We are pleased to hear the false and drummed up charges against my client Mr. Johnson have been dropped,” said Benjamin Taylor, a lawyer representing Johnson.

Johnson’s beating at the hands of police caught the eye of the nation earlier this month, sparking outrage and scrutiny.

In the surveillance footage that was released of the incident, Johnson can be seen minding his own business on his cellphone before being circled and pummeled by the officers, for seemingly no apparent reason.

The officers knocked Johnson to the ground before ultimately handcuffing him and using a zip tie to secure his feet. Toward the end of the video, an officer can be seen using a white cloth to cover Johnson’s eyes, before officers pick him up by his arms and feet and carry him away into an elevator.

According to a police report, an officer, identified only as R. Gambee, said that as officers escorted Johnson into the elevator, it looked as if Johnson was going to spit at him. So Gambee said he shoved Johnson’s face into the corner of the elevator door and door frame before another officer wrapped a spit mask - or some other type of mesh cloth around Johnson’s face.

Johnson’s case also more scrutiny to the department, which has been roundly criticized for their use of force. As a result, Mesa police Chief Ramon Batista has called for multiple investigations into officers use of force, not only in Johnson’s case but in all instances in the past three years.