For the first time in world history, an all-Black team of climbers has successfully summited Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, according to a press release sent to The Root.

Only about 4,000 people have ever successfully climbed Mount Everest and before this expedition, only eight of those people have been Black. The Full Circle Everest Team of climbers nearly doubles the total number of Black climbers who have summited the astronomical mountain overall.

Members of the seven-person team include professional climber for The North Face Manoah Ainuu, Eddie Taylor, Rosemary Saal, Demond “Dom” Mullins, Thomas Moore, James “KG” Kagami, and Evan Green.

The leader of Full Circle, who did not join the expedition this time around, but has completed the summit before said, according to the press release, “I am deeply honored to report that seven members of the Full Circle Everest team reached the summit on May 12. While a few members, including myself, did not summit, all members of the climb and Sherpa teams have safely returned to Base Camp where we will celebrate this historic moment!”

And it is historic, I mean there is nobody that I know that I think is willing to climb a mountain that is 8,850 meters above sea level, that’s almost literally out of this world.

According to UW News, the success rate of summiting Mount Everest has doubled in the last 30 years, even though the amount of climbers has increased. The current death rate has been at 1 percent since 1990.

This was a good sign for our climbers, but to see that they completed the summit successfully is an even greater feeling.

Full Circle’s mission was to “represent a zenith in generational perseverance. This expedition will showcase the tenacity and strength of these climbers, and highlight the barriers that continue to exist for Black communities in accessing the outdoors. This historic attempt will inspire the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts, educators, leaders, and mountaineers of color to continue chasing their personal summits.”

Looks like they can check that off the bucket list.