Photo: Christ Chavez (Getty)

After what by all accounts was a harrowing visit to immigrant detention facilities, the last thing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez probably had time for was commentary from the peanut gallery, aka someone who wasn’t there: in this case, one Kellyanne Conway.



On Tuesday, one day after Ocasio-Cortez and a group of other Democrats witnessed what they described as vile conditions at three detention facilities in Texas, the New York congresswoman took to Twitter to defend herself after Conway, during an appearance on Fox & Friends, called into question as “outrageous” Ocasio-Cortez’s recounting of horrific conditions at the facilities.

As the Daily Beast reports:

Kellyanne Conway deftly pivoted from defending President Donald Trump’s photo-op with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to defending Customs and Border Patrol from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning. “Chuck Schumer wants to talk about photo-ops?” Conway said, referring to criticism of her boss from the Senate minority leader. “I saw one yesterday. And it’s called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going down to one of these facilities and making this outrageous claim that a woman’s drinking from a toilet, which everybody who has control over that facility, or control for the border patrol has said that’s not true, they’ve not heard of this.”

Advertisement

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Conway’s remarks, tweeting, “How many migrant women has Kellyanne Conway touched? Hugged? Sat on a concrete floor with? Actually listened to? The answer is none. Her actions show she doesn’t believe all human beings are worthy of basic dignity.”

Advertisement

In response, as USA Today reports, Conway tried to come for AOC, questioning why the congresswoman voted against recently passed legislation touted as providing millions of dollars in humanitarian aid for those being held at the border:

Advertisement

But Ocasio-Cortez again pushed back, taking to Twitter Tuesday night to say of Conway and the entire Trump team that she had no intention of providing “billion dollar blank checks for unethical, abusive administrations. Including yours”:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The congresswoman ended on a note to opine that maybe Conway should spend more time doing her job and addressing congressional queries rather than sounding off on Fox & Friends.