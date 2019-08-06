Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

A group of vagrants wearing gang logos and insignias spelling out “Team Mitch” posed for a photo showing them assaulting a cardboard cutout of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



In the photo, which was spread widely on social media, the future Supreme Court judges can be seen “groping and choking” the freshman representative from New York. All of the men were sporting “Team Mitch” t-shirts, a reference to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“Hey @senatemajldr – these young men look like they work for you,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, the New York Post reports.

“Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll,” she asked, “or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch?”

The picture was originally posted on Facebook with the caption: “Break me off a piece of that.”

The Post notes that the photo was posted Monday, just a day after “Ocasio-Cortez publicly condemned McConnell—in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings—for not calling a Senate vote on a gun reform bill that was passed by the Democrat-controlled House back in February.”

“The House passed HR8, a Bipartisan Background Checks Act, *5 months ago* and the Senate has yet to vote on it,” the New York lawmaker tweeted, the Post reports. “It was one of our 1st major priorities after ending the gov shutdown. You’ve been sitting on it since February giving bogus excuses. Care to explain [to] the people why?”



Ocasio-Cortez was responding to a tweet from McConnell in which he offered his condolences to the victims of the El Paso shooting.

“The entire nation is horrified by today’s senseless violence,” said the majority leader. “Elaine’s and my prayers go out to the victims of this terrible violence, their families and friends, and the brave first responders who charged into harm’s way.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged McConnell to call the Senate back into session and revisit the bill.



“One awful event after another,” said Schumer in a statement. “Leader McConnell must call the Senate back for an emergency session to put the House-passed universal background checks legislation on the Senate floor for debate and a vote immediately.”



McConnell hasn’t condemned the photo or the thugs’ actions. He’s probably busy sending thoughts and prayers to his thoughts and prayers.

