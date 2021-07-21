Alaska Assistant Attorney General Outed as User of Bigoted White Extremist Twitter Account: Report

The chief corrections counsel for Alaska’s attorney general is now the subject of an investigation by the state’s department of law after researchers found he allegedly operated a secret right-wing Twitter account that he used to spread anti-Jewish propaganda, denounce the Black Lives Matter movement, whine about anti-whiteness and be bigoted AF toward trans people.

As an alleged supporter of a Mormon extremist group known as the Deseret nationalists (if you read “white” in place of “Mormon” and “Deseret,” you’re apparently not far off), the official is accused of hiding his hatred behind a pseudonym. Unfortunately for him, he’s apparently a dummy at creating online dummy accounts, because researchers found a mountain of evidence tracing the account to him.

Researchers for the Guardian identified attorney general assistant Matthias Cicotte as the man behind a Twitter account, which he allegedly ran under the name J Reuben Clark. Tweets sent from the account—which had been deleted but were archived by researchers—include suggestions that Jewish people run the world and claimed that “the malign influence of Jewish women and the decline of white men as problems in the contemporary world.”

“Real history was taught in school, angry yentas didn’t rule, white men didn’t play the fool. Those were the good old days,” the tweet read, which suggests “Clark” was also joining the conservative white nonsense chorus line that says teaching America’s racist history is the real racism.

To be honest, while the Guardian characterized the tweets as “extreme,” a lot of it was just garden-variety right-winger shit spewed from the non-lips of garden-variety Fox-News-ified MAGA enthusiasts.

From the Guardian:

In February this year, JReubenCIark wrote in reference to the Republican Jewish Committee’s push for the expulsion of Marjorie Taylor Greene that he supported their efforts “to combat the conspiracy theory that Jews run everything by getting any member of Congress they don’t like expelled from Congress”. In a March tweet, JReubenCIark claimed that accusations of racism were “purely a tool to control people on the right”, going on to ask “try to think of example of an accusation of racism that helped the right, or Christians, or whites in the last 10 years”. On 15 June last year, he riffed on a catchphrase of the so-called Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, tweeting: “The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and its Consequences Have Been a Disaster for the Human Race.” The account also repeated familiar white nationalist talking points about the relationships between race, crime and IQ. He tweeted: “Is it ‘white supremacy’ to note that some racial groups have higher IQs than others based on IQ tests? I believe that and I am only a Deseret supremacist.”

Apparently, Deseret nationalists—also known as “DezNats” (I’m sure they’ve joked about putting “dez nats” in someone’s mouth before, otherwise the missed opportunities are just sad)—refer to a loose association of conservative Mormons, some of whom advocate the forming of a theocratic secessionist Mormon state and have proposed that it be a white ethnostate.

Anyway, tweets from the account also lamented the fact that “lots of Catholic Mexicans are coming to the US,” and erroneously characterized BLM as a “criminal enterprise that murders people and destroys property.”

One series of tweets also declared that “people who encourage a kid to think he’s a different sex than what he is (including parents) go to jail for child abuse”, and that “people who perform or abet sex change operations on kids get the death penalty.”

Now, let’s talk about how Cicotte is apparently not a tech wiz who actually knows anything about creating a social media account that won’t easily lead back to him.

More from the Guardian:

The moniker not only references a prominent 20th-century Mormon leader and attorney, but is the name of Brigham Young University’s law school, from which Cicotte graduated in 2008. The account revealed a number of biographical details that match Cicotte’s, from the length of his marriage, to the identity of his criminal law professor, to his frequent moves, to the dates of his various stints in higher education, to his ownership of a Minivan, to the date of his house purchase. There are other clues based on the course of his life or contemporaneous events. In August 2020, the account’s owner remarked that he had been overweight but lost a significant amount of weight, which matches a long chronological sequence of photographs obtained from his wife’s Facebook page. The most compelling evidence comes from photographs posted by the account, presenting them as depictions of the interior of the owner’s house. One reveals a distinctive patterning on the brickwork, and another a similarly distinctive pattern on wood paneling in a kitchen.

After evidence was presented to Alaska’s deputy attorney general, Cori Mills, an investigation into the Cicotte was announced.

“The department of law takes the allegations raised here seriously, and we uphold the dignity and respect of all individuals and ask that all of our employees do the same,” Mills wrote. “Having just learned about this late last week, we are gathering information and conducting a review. Since this involves personnel issues, we are very limited in our ability to comment further.”

