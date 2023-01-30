Akon Says Women Should Know Their 'Role.' We Say: Who Asked You?

Leave it to The Joe Budden Podcast for ignorance to be spewed. Surprisingly, though, it wasn’t the host making outlandish remarks this time. It was singer Akon who decided to talk about a woman’s place in society. Though the interview took place in December, it is just now going viral.

Akon started off by saying he prefers African women to American women, then it went further left from there. “The women [in Africa] treat you like a king. They’re not competing with you, they’re not fighting for equality because they understand that men and women could never be equal. They understand their roles. The roles there are very defined, it’s very clean. Here [America], even if you say the word role to a woman here, they get offended.”

The “Locked Up” crooner was born in Senegal, but was raised in New Jersey. “Everybody has a role, that is infrastructure to life and if a woman doesn’t understand her position that she plays in life, everybody is confused. How can a man and women play the exact same role, where’s the balance? In Africa it’s very clear – the woman plays the role of the woman.”

Budden, as well as others on set listening to Akon, didn’t interrupt or contradict the singer and even agreed with some of what he was saying. “God installed love, emotions and compassion in a woman because as a motherly figure, those things have to be instilled,” he continued. “This is why women catch feelings so quick, this is why they can endure so much pain and still be there, that loyalty comes naturally.”

Just when things couldn’t get more asinine, Akon tried to explain how to reproduce with information that was just wrong. “A man right now can create life without a woman, but a woman can’t create life without a man.

“If I wanted to create life right now without a woman, I would shoot my sperm, put it in an incubator and give it nine months, even maybe less with today’s science, and a baby will be born,” he stated. “A woman can’t do that. So men, we are the creators of life in actuality.” Akon has the right to date African women, but he doesn’t have to disparage American women to do it.

Also, a quick read through a biology book wouldn’t hurt either.