Age Ain't Nothing But a Number: Rookie Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History With 42-Point Explosion

I don’t know what in the hell Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards ate for breakfast on Thursday. But if it makes him play like he did last night, trust and believe his teammates and coaches will be force-feeding it to him every morning for the rest of his life.

It’s been a bumpy ride for Edwards this season, both for the Wolves (10-31) and with his individual play, but last night the Georgia product went ballistic against the Phoenix Suns—I think that’s a good way to describe his 42-point explosion—and was kind enough to make history in the process.

ESPN reports that at the tender young age of 19 years and 225 days old, the first overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft became the third-youngest player in NBA history to drop 40 points in a game. That’s not quite old enough to drink, but the requisite age to embarrass grown-ass men on the basketball court.

Are the Timberwolves still trash? Absolutely. But at least for one night they had something to celebrate other than having the worst record in the entire league.



“We’re winning,” Edwards told reporters after the game. “It’s always happy when we’re winning.”



With his big game, the Atlanta native joins some pretty elite company on the list of youngest players to score at least 40 points.

And with the way he’s been playing as of late—how does 105 points in his last three games sound?—we might be witnessing the emergence of the NBA’s next superstar.

Edwards wasn’t the only one who had a big night, however, as Karl Anthony-Towns—who’s finally hitting his stride after missing significant time with both a wrist injury and a COVID-19 diagnosis—was kind enough to chip in 41 points of his own. It was exactly the type of night this young team needed to restore its waning confidence.

“Our future success starts now,” coach Chris Finch said. “[They were] unbelievably special. They played pretty efficient. KAT almost has a triple-double. They were carrying us.”



That they were.

Edwards’ future is looking brighter than an Instagram filter. So hopefully the T-Wolves get their shit together as an organization so that they can surround Edwards and KAT with the right pieces to finally build a winner.