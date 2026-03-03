After New SNAP Work Requirements Take Effect, Americans Nation-Wide Are Panicking

Sign at supermarket entrance with text reading We Welcome EBT customers and a SNAP logo in Lafayette, California, November 13, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Americans were warned last year that major changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits would take affect in 2026. Welp, now the federal government is rolling out new requirements for the millions of SNAP recipients, and if you’ve been out of the loop, you’ll want to pay close attention…

The new changes trace all the back to President Donald Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill Act of 2025. We warned you back then that Republicans planned to make drastic cuts to SNAP while also changing up requirements to receive federal assistance. Since the bill passed in July, Republicans have been awfully quiet about what Americans can expect in the future of federal assistance.

In 2023, about 27 percent of SNAP recipients were Black, PEW Research reported. Ty Jones Cox, the vice president for food assistance policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said this will be the “biggest cut in the program’s history,” according to CNBC.

The Bill’s language now requires all able-bodied adults ages 18 to 64 without dependents under 14 to be actively working, pursuing an education or volunteering at least 80 hours monthly to maintain their food assistance benefits. Previously, the government made exemptions for the unhoused, veterans and folks aging out of foster care. Now, none of those protections exist, and states are panicking.

The new requirements already took effect in Illinois on Feb. 1, according to ABC 7 News. In response, state legislators have already proposed two bills to help curb the drastic changes presented by the Big, Beautiful Bill. Still, nearly 230,000 residents are expected to have their benefits either reduced or cut completely as early as April, per the outlet.

Recipients have only three months to comply with the new standards before benefits are cut in accordance with the GOP-led bill. Already, local pantries and organizations across the country are preparing for an influx of hungry Americans.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure food is available for anyone who visits a local pantry,” Greater Chicago Food Depository Manager of Communications Camerin Mattson told Borderless Magazine.

But it’s not just folks in Illinois prepping to be hit hard by the GOP’s requirements. In Nevada, state officials reported almost 45,000 people already received warnings that their benefits are at risk, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

Ironically, while many states are bracing for impact, President Trump praised the bill and efforts to cut SNAP. During his State of the Union address last week, he noted his administration “cut a record number of job-killing regulations, and in one year we have lifted 2.4 million Americans, a record, off of food stamps.”

Other states like Oregon are doing their best to help SNAP recipients meets the work requirements. A statewide program, WorkSource Oregon, now offers training and eventually free employment through a number of local agencies and non-profits.